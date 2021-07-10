Bigg Boss 15: Following Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's footsteps, Pankit Thakker wants to participate with his wife in Salman Khan's show to save his marriage

Pankit Thakker who is currently seen in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha revealed he wants to save his marriage with wife Prachi and would like to follow Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's example and give Bigg Boss a shot.