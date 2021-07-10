Bigg Boss 15: Following Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's footsteps, Pankit Thakker wants to participate with his wife in Salman Khan's show to save his marriage

who is popularly known as Dr Atul from Dill Mill Gaye has said that he wants to participate in Bigg Boss 15 with his wife to save his marriage. The actor who is currently essaying the role of Chetan in Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha said that they had been living separately since 2015 but he wants to give a final chance now. Pabkit Thakker said that he was heavily inspired by and when they participated in Bigg Boss 14. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's happy pictures with Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani and others speak volumes about their friendship

"After watching Rubina and Abhinav, who beautifully saved their marriage after featuring in the show. I even want to try giving final chance to my marriage. I hope Prachi will also not mind doing the show," said the actor, Bombay Times quoted. Pankit Thakker revealed that he and Prachi tried to resolve their difference and even visited counsellors but nothing helped. He said, "We went to notable counsellors around but it couldn't help us out. We tried mostly every possible way to save our marriage. But we found peace and happiness after living separately."

Pankit Thakker married Prachi in 2000. They have been living separately since 2015. Just last month, the actor was quoted telling a daily that he wants to file for a divorce and that he is waiting for the pandemic to end. A report in Hindustan Times quoted him saying, "I am waiting for the pandemic to end so that I can file for divorce. We have been living separately since 2015 and now both of us find ourselves at a better place and in a happy state in life. We still respect each other and things are very clear between us. We have mutually decided to stay responsible towards our son. And I am fine with him staying with his mother. I lost my mom when I was quite young and I understand how important a mom is in a kid's life. We are filing our divorce with mutual consent."

Last year, while inside the house of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla made a shocking revelation stating that they participated in Bigg Boss to save their marriage and had given themselves a deadline till November. However, the two of them overcame their difference whilst inside the house and have happily reconciled.