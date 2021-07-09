Here's what Sunil Grover does when he misses playing Gutthi, his much-loved character from Kapil Sharma's comedy show

is one of the most popular comedian actors in the industry. He has worked on television and in films as well. And now, he is taking over the web arena too. However, it is his characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati from that the audience misses the most. And guess what Sunil Grover misses them too. He revealed that still has costumes of the characters that he played, especially the female characters which he kept with him as souvenirs. Also Read - Leaked: Sunil Grover's new avatar for The Kapil Sharma Show - view pic!

In an interview with Bombay Times, Sunil Grover opened up on what he does when he misses playing female characters on-screen and it's hilarious. He said, "Abhi bhi meri cupboard mein saare suits, sariyaan, blouse aur accessories pade hain. So, whenever I miss my characters, I just go to my cupboard and look at them, aur kabhi kabhi unko bahar nikaalke dhoop bhi lagwa deta hoon. Woh mere liye badi prized possessions hai. When everybody in my home sleeps, I sometimes put those clothes on and take a trip down nostalgia lane (laughs!)."

Furthermore, the most important question that Sunil is often asked is about his bond and collaboration with Kapil Sharma. He addressed the same saying, "I have some great memories of working on the show and it has given me a lot. As far as collaborating with Kapil is concerned, why not? If I am offered a great concept, I will take it up."

Now, after his fallout with Kapil, the actor had Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Gangs of Filmistan to name a few. The actor did not have very good success with it. However, that has not dampened Sunil's spirits. When asked about the same, he said, "I believe everything happens for a reason. Had those shows been successful, I would have been busy there. I wouldn't have been able to experience what I am doing today. My destiny has got me here. Sometimes, what you think is bad for you, actually turns out to be good."

