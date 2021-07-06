SHAADI ready? Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to tie the knot on THIS date – deets inside

For a couple of months now, there have been reports of and tying the knot. However, due to the pandemic and the second wave that hit a couple of months ago, their families seem to postpone the wedding. Later, Rahul Vaidya jetted off to Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in May. He recently returned. Earlier this year, it was reported that Rahul and Disha will be tying the knot in June. However, nothing had been confirmed. And now, as per a report in the Times of India, the two love birds will be seen taking nuptials as soon as July 16. Yes, you read that right. Boy, that's just 10 days away. Well, Rahul's family had already started the preparations for his wedding. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli pens a heartfelt note as she remembers her brother; says she has still not come to terms with his demise – view pic

The two are opting for an intimate wedding with just close ones as guests. Sharing their plan of the wedding, Rahul Vaidya said, "Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony." An excited bride-to-be agreed with the idea of a simple wedding and said, "My idea of an ideal wedding ceremony is an intimate affair. Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that's exactly what we are going ahead with."

For those not in the know, it all began in 2018 when they reportedly began chatting on social media. Later, they featured in a music single together. However, it was not until he was locked up inside the house that he confessed and proposed to Disha. The national proposal gained a lot of attention. On the occasion of Valentine's day, Disha accepted Rahul's proposal on national television by making an appearance in Bigg Boss. The two have been painting the town red ever since.