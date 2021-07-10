Groom-to-be Rahul Vaidya shares an update on his shaadi prep; says, 'I’ll have to stay awake for a few nights and prepare for the wedding'

In just six days now, and would be man and wife. Yes, you read that right. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Dishul wedding and the preparations are n full swing now. Rahul Vaidya and his family and Disha Parmar and her family are busy with the prep and the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant gave a lowdown on the same. In an interview with ETimes, the actor shared that he is all jittery as he is yet to decide upon his Shaadi outfit and is yet to send out some of the invites. "es, I am nervous and feeling jittery but at the same time, I am very excited because the D-day is coming very soon. I had never imagined that things would happen so soon." Also Read - Disha Parmar shares a glimpse of the ring gifted by Rahul Vaidya with Ed Sheeran's Perfect playing in the background — watch video

Sharing how there's a lot to do and very little time, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant revealed, "I've not been able to prepare for things. But we are preparing for things. Dance practice is currently on and my friends and family are rehearsing for the wedding. We are having a good time. I am in the midst of finalising the decor and wedding trousseau. We are finalising everything at the last moment because we don't have much time. The most important thing that I've done is sending out the invitations. It's just 8 days for the wedding and I've not been able to send invitations to people. I think I'll have to stay awake for a few nights and prepare for the wedding."

Rahul Vaidya cracked a joke saying that he needs to sort out his trousseau soon or else he would have to marry in jeans and tee. He said, "Disha has finalised her wedding trousseau, I've not done mine. I just hope I finalise soon otherwise I'll have to get married in a pair of jeans and a T-shirt. I just want to finalise my wedding attire as soon as possible now. I am a man of few words and I believe in actions. For Disha and me unsaid things stand a lot of importance. We have always been like that. There are things we don't even speak and it's understood between us. Love, respect and trust is very important for us."

The pre-wedding functions have already begun for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. Sharing the deets about the same, he said, "My mom is very excited. On the 7th we had a function at my sister’s house. In Maharashtrians, we had a function called Kelwan where a sister calls his brother and sister-in-law to her house so we had that function. It was so much fun, I felt so good. Disha’s family was also there with all of us and it was so good."