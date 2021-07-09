Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samthaan wants to do more romantic roles

who recently won hearts with his stint in the web area, Main Hero Boll Raha Hu has revealed that he wants to do more romantic roles and that he is missing romancing on-screen. As per the reports, Parth Samthaan is currently vacationing in New York. And whilst there, the actor decided to chat with his fans. Parth's fans asked him a lot of questions about his next projects, his bond with his costars and others. He was also asked when will he return to small screens again. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: ‘It was hate at first sight,’ Dev and Sonakshi give a quick recap of how their relationship has progressed through the years

Now, Parth's most popular and most adored character has been Manik from Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. The show still has a massive fan base. Fans keep asking him when will he reunite with who played his love interest, Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. Fans of the show asked Parth to bring the fourth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. The actor revealed that the idea is impossible and dicey since they have already shown a happy ending. On the other hand, he said that he is ready to do romantic roles. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: When Erica Fernandes had to google who Shaheer Sheikh was

In his interaction, Parth said, "I am looking forward to do something romantic, something on the lines of KYY. Romance is my forte. I am missing romance in acting. I want to play a character where the guy has the intensity and I have some sort of hold. The character is passionate towards the girl and his life. I miss playing that romantic guy. Very soon, you guys will be able to watch it as I hope something works out. I am missing out on romance on-screen." Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Will Ishwari be the reason behind Dev and Sonakshi's fractured relationship? watch video

Meanwhile, on the work front, reports had surfaced stating that Parth would be participating in 's Bigg Boss 15 this year. However, the actor strongly denied stating that he has not plans to be a part of the show and added that he is looking to work on a new web series instead.

What do you have to say about Parth Samthaan's candid confession on wanting to do romantic roles? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.