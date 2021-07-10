Kavita Kaushik gives a befitting reply to a troll who called her 'bhudhi ghodi laal lagaam'

Thanks to social media, trolls these days are quite busy. In the hide of anonymity, some people target celebs for no reason whatsoever. And that's what happened with recently. A social media user dropped a comment on the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant. Kavita had shared a picture of herself on Twitter and the user replied to the same, saying, "bhudhi ghodi laal lagaam," preceded by a lot of laughter emoticons. Now, those who know Kavita or have heard about her know that she is not the one to suffer in silence. She gives a fitting reply to everything. Also Read - Groom-to-be Rahul Vaidya shares an update on his shaadi prep; says, 'I’ll have to stay awake for a few nights and prepare for the wedding'

Kavita Kaushik slammed the troll saying, "Bhaiya maine toh koi laal lagaam nahi lagaai, make up bhi nahi kiya, thoda lipbalm hai bass, aur budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga, MA bhi hogi toh kya kare ? Iss desh mei umar badhna paap hai kya ? Ye taaleem doge iss dp ki bacchi ko ki 'beta 40 ke baad tera jeena bekar hai' ?. (I have not used any red leash. I have just used some lip balm, did not even use make-up on my face. By the way, your parents must also be old, what should we do? Is it a sin to grow old in this country? Do you want to teach this child in your profile picture that her life is useless after 40)? (sic)." Also Read - Disha Parmar shares a glimpse of the ring gifted by Rahul Vaidya with Ed Sheeran's Perfect playing in the background — watch video

Some of the Chandramukhi Chautala actress' fans heaped praises on her for her retort. One of the social media users replied, "You are absolutely right Kavita ji, what does age have to do with beauty? As everyone's age increases, it means that they have no right to put photos. And yes why do these people watch Aamir, Shahrukh or 's movies then they have become 50+…" Another used commented, "Many a times i disagreed with yr tweet but love the cool reply u give to him..Hv seen yr various posts nd pics No matter i like u or not but every time nd in all yr pics u look natural nd simply beautiful Everyone should feel proud of their natural look as u did @Iamkavitak." Have a dekko at the reactions here:

