Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – Watch out for INTERESTING upcoming twists and turns this week

here we are with the SPOILERS of the upcoming twists that are stored in your favourite TV shows - Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya, , Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to name a few.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Shivangi Joshi aka Sirat ignoring Kartik aka Mohsin Khan. She does not want to create a fuss in her life and hence will decide to maintain her distance from him but it would irk others and they would find her behaviour towards Kartik, very rude. Manish, Kartik's father will object to Sirat's behaviour. Elsewhere, Ranveer will bring Sirat to Goenka's mansion for Manish and Suwarna's wedding functions. On the other hand, Narendranath will plan to separate Sirat and Ranveer. How will Sirat react?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sayi aka Ayesha Singh and Virat aka 's dreamy dance sequence at the college festival. On the other hand, Sayi's plan to get Chavan to attend her college festival succeeding. However, the Chavan, except for Mohit and Ashwini would be irked by her trick. On the other hand, Sayi would announce a face-off between Virat and Ajinkya much to Virat's shock. Furthermore, we will see Pakhi getting jealous, upon seeing Virat and Sayi's bond. She is still stuck in her past and believed Virat will return to her. However, Virat will give her another shock when he'll promise to bring back Samrat in Pakhi's life.

Anupamaa

In , and starrer Anupamaa, we will see the Shah's celebrating Samar aka Paras Kalnawat's birthday. Anupamaa will ask Baa to give Samar his happiness which is by agreeing with Samar and Nandini's relationship. On the other hand, we will see Vanraj also bonding with Samar. However, Kavya would get very possessive upon seeing the father-son bond. Elsewhere, Anupamaa's words would irk Kavya a lot.

Imlie

In the upcoming episode of Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh and Sumbul Touqeer starrer will see interesting drama coming up. Malini asking Aditya and Imlie to confess the truth about their relationship in front of the family. She is upset about seeing Imlie and caring for Aditya when he is sick. Will Imlie finally admit her relationship with Aditya?

Kundali Bhagya

In the upcoming week of Kundali Bhagya, we will see Preeta aka keeping a close eye on and Prithvi. She and Srishti have learned about Prithvi and Sherlyn's affair and want to expose them in front of the Luthra's. Preeta would hence come up with a plan to expose them both. And Prithvi and Sherlyn will fall for it. Preeta and Srishti are determined to expose Prithvi and Sherlyn's affair. Will they succeed?