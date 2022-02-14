Bigg Boss 15 might be over, but Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship seems to be going really well. They went through many ups and downs while they were inside the Bigg Boss house. It’s their first Valentine’s Day together as a couple. In an interview to ETimes, Tejasswi has said that when she entered Bigg Boss, she was clear that she wouldn’t date anyone on national television. She said that she always found Karan cute and nice, but she never went ahead with that feeling. “One thing led to the other, and here I am, head over heels, madly in love with this guy. I know he is the one, and I am glad that we met on the show,” said the Bigg Boss 15 winner. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Love Prediction: Wedding bells to ring soon, but will there be a 'third person' between TejRan? EXPERT ANSWERS

On social media, CELEBRATE LOVE WITH TEJRAN is trending as fans are sharing their cute moments together. Sharing a video of the couple, a fan wrote, “From keeping a pillow on her bare thighs to avoid it's xposure..To: Standing in front of Her to avoid Inappropriate Clicks..From: Protecting her inside BB House..To:Protecting her Outside BB House.."Karan Redifined LOVE n CARE & How"!!!! CELEBRATE LOVE WITH TEJRAN #TejRan.” Another fan tweeted, From 14.02.2021 "With paratha of my life" To 14.02.2022 "With Pratha of his life"♡ ; We all have come a longggg wayy.... :') CELEBRATE LOVE WITH TEJRAN @kkundrra #KaranKundrra #TejRan.” Another comment read, “Look @kkundrra and @itsmetejasswi your extended family on twitter are virtually celebrating Valentine's day with you guys & sending you tons of love. CELEBRATE LOVE WITH TEJRAN ;)” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Maheck Chahal and more actors' pay for per episode will leave you SHOCKED!

Well, looking at the way they are going, we won’t be surprised if they actually even get married this year. What say? Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to celebrate Valentine's Day together; couple confesses their feelings for each other