Pearl V Puri rape case: Divya Khosla Kumar's new post raises questions about who is victim and who is the culprit

TV actor Pearl V Puri hit headlines after he got arrested in an alleged rape case of a minor girl. The Naagin star was then sent into 14-days judicial custody. Post his arrest, a lot of celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Nia Sharma, Krystle D'souza and others came out in support of him. Filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar too has been making many posts to extend her support to Pearl. In her latest Instagram post she raised questions over who is the real victim in this case.

Divya's social media post questions the father and mother of the 5-year-old girl who was reportedly molested. She stated that an enquiry should be carried out against them. Her post reads, "If your 5yr old daughter is raped, will any father ignore this & keep fighting a custody battle..the father lodged a complaint in 2019 then why he did he not pursue the case... why did he keep quiet after he got the child's custody...Why he's reopened the case now after 2 years when the mother is almost on the verge of winning the custody battle in the lower court... why does the mother sound so relaxed in her conversations...any mother whose daughter goes through all this, will put all her problems aside & jump to the forefront to get justice to her daughter... She will turn the world upside down."

Divya further wrote that they are playing with an innocent man's life and an inquiry should be carried out against the parents. "You claim to be victims but what if you are the real culprits of this case who have victimized PearlVPuri," wrote Divya. Earlier, Divya had revealed that Pearl was on the verge of signing a big film.

Apart from Divya, stars like Ekta Kapoor, Akanksha Puri, Krystle D'Souza, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni and many more came out in support of Pearl V Puri.