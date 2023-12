Popular celebrity pair Chetna Pande and Nishank Swami recently visited the sacred city of Ujjain to seek blessings at the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple. This spiritual journey follows their captivating stint on the reality show Temptation Island India, where the couple faced the ultimate test of their relationship. Also Read - Elvish Yadav snake venom case: Manisha Rani lands in trouble; FIR filed against the actress by Faizan Ansari

The dynamic duo, known for their charm and on-screen chemistry, became the talk of the town during their time on Temptation Island. The show, which challenges couples by placing them in an environment with tempting distractions, often proves to be a crucible for relationships. Chetna and Nishank's journey on the show garnered significant attention, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the fate of their love story.

Chetna and Nishank visit Ujjain temple

After the intense experience on Temptation Island India, Chetna and Nishank decided to embark on a spiritual retreat to Ujjain, home to one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The celebrity couple, dressed in traditional attire, offered prayers and participated in rituals, seeking the divine blessings of Lord Shiva for a strong and enduring relationship. The visit to Mahakal not only symbolized their commitment to each other but also reflected a desire to purify their bond after the challenges faced on Temptation Island India.

Chetna on her journey in Temptation Island India

Chetna Pande, expressed her gratitude for the experience, stating, "The journey on 'Temptation Island India' was a rollercoaster of emotions, and we wanted to cleanse our spirits and strengthen our bond by seeking blessings at Mahakal. It's a journey of self-discovery and growth for both of us."

Nishank on his journey in Temptation Island India

Nishank Swami, equally appreciative of the divine intervention, added, "Ujjain's Mahakal is not just a temple; it's a symbol of purity and strength. After facing temptations on the show, we felt the need to connect with something larger than ourselves, and what better place than the abode of Lord Shiva."

As Chetna Pande and Nishank Swami continue their journey together, their visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain stands as a testament to the enduring power of faith and love, transcending the scripted drama of reality television.