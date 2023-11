Temptation Island India contestant Jad Hadid gets candid as he shares “I‘m more comfortable in doing things in India as compared to anywhere else in the world” Also Read - Elvish Yadav claims he's not involved in the snake venom case even as Maneka Gandhi shares proof [Watch]

The charismatic and exceptionally alluring model, Jad Hadid, has set the internet abuzz with his recent confirmation of participation in the highly anticipated reality series Temptation Island India. The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly await his entry and the much-anticipated reunion with his fellow YouTube sensations and former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. Jad, with his magnetic charm and undeniable appeal, is poised to bring a unique energy to the show. This is a big story in Entertainment News.

Jad Hadid expresses his feelings about Temptation Island

He expressed his feelings saying, "I have previously watched the original show out of curiosity and thought, 'Why haven't I been a part of a show like this?' Ironically, when you look for something and it comes to you on a silver platter. So, I was approached for the show, and I'm super excited. Temptation Island is all about connection and how you communicate with someone to the point where you build a strong connection. It involves emotions, love, and feelings. By including all of these aspects, you gain access to another side of the person you have previously seen in other shows. It's still a reality show, and the person is still speaking truthfully, but it's a completely different experience."

Temptation Island hosts

Temptation Island India, with the charismatic actor Karan Kundrra as its host and the enchanting Mouni Roy as the Queen of Hearts, promises to be a captivating journey of love, trust, and self-discovery. This exciting reality show will test the bonds of couples and draw in irresistible singles, all in the pursuit of uncovering their one true love.

To stay updated on Jad's journey in the show, watch Temptation Island India, streaming for free, exclusively on JioCinema at 8 PM, starting on November 3rd.