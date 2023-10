American reality show, Temptation Island is now coming to India. Yes, we will very soon get to see the Indian version of Temptation Island. Temptation Island India season 1 is all set to begin and couples will now get ready to test how strong or weak is their relationship. The couples with hot singles on an enchanting setting of a tropical paradise called Temptation Island. Recently, it was confirmed that Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra are all set to host the show. This is a big story in Entertainment news. Also Read - Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli and other Top 10 most scandalous breakups and divorces in the TV industry

Karan Kundrra spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively about hosting Temptation Island India. He was asked if he would participate in the show while being in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. Karan said, "What me and Tejasswi have experienced and fought against was a very difficult time. Bigg Boss is not an easy show. Jo duniya mein, zindagi mein apke mushkile ani hai na dheere dheere vo eksath compress karke hamare upar ati hai Bigg Boss mein. So, we have seen it and we have already been tested in every way and we have come out shinning." Also Read - Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon, Tejasswi Prakash and more: TV stars stun at Thank You For Coming screening

"So, we do not need it. We have already faced that time. We are doing a kind of social experiment with this show and the show is very different. The situations here are very different from Bigg Boss. So, the show would be pretty interesting, "he added. Karan further revealed if hosting for Temptation Island is different from what he has done earlier as a host on TV. Also Read - Karan Kundrra to Karan Singh Grover: TV celebs who allegedly cheated on their partners

Karan on how different it is to host Temptation Island

He shared, "It is pretty different. So the format is such without dwelling much into what it is. It's a social experiment and when you watch the show you will understand that this is very different and I have to approach it differently as a host. So, we are on an island and it is two different islands. So to divide them and understand and to give time to the contestants and to take them forward in this journey and it takes a lot from the hosts. Like in Lock Upp, I had to be very careful and form a personal connection with every body and the same thing is happening here. It is not just me coming and saying that this is the episode but its pretty much like having a personal connection, guiding them, explaining them the experiment and a lot more. So it is very different and hectic on us."

Who will be the contestants?

Talking about the show's contestants, as per reports in Telly Chakkar, influencer couple Unnati Malharkar and Manav Chhabra have been approached to be a part of the show. Karan Wahi will be reportedly entering the show and his ex girlfriend Uditi Singh has also been approached for the show. TV actress Nia Sharma is also reportedly a contestant on Temptation Island India.