Temptation Island India is starting on November 3. The Indian version of Temptation Island is all set to make the couples realise how true their relationship is. The couples will stay with hot singles on an enchanting setting of a tropical paradise called Temptation Island. Mouni Roy will be the Queen of hearts on the show while Karan Kundrra will be hosting it. Also Read - Temptation Island India Exclusive: Omung Kumar talks about 'calm' and 'chaos' of the luxurious villas and tropical retreat

Karan Kundrra and Mouni have shot for the promos of the show. People are super excited to see the Indian version of Temptation Island. This is the very first season of the reality show on JioCinema. This is a big story on Entertainment news. Also Read - Exclusive Sanam Johar and his girlfriend Abigail Pande almost finalised for Temptation Island India?

Karan Kundrra hopes Temptation Island India is successful like Bigg Boss is!

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively Karan Kundrra hoped that the show is as successful as Bigg Boss has become in India. He said, “I do hope that we get the same success as Bigg Boss for Temptation Island. What I can tell you is that we have worked really hard on this. In fact, we have been working on it for two years now and it will go on-air now so it is that big. It is an official adaptation of a very successful format. The format has been brought to India so the scale is pretty big. We do all the hardwork and then leave it to the audience. So the stakes are high but we have been working really hard on this and for a very long time.” Also Read - Temptation Island India Exclusive: Karan Kundrra reveals if he would participate with Tejasswi Prakash, 'Tested our relationship in Bigg Boss'

Trending Now

A look at what these actresses did before being popular on TV

Who will be the contestants?

Talking about the contestants, recently Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was confirmed as a participant on Temptation Island India. He was seen on the sets of the show. Apart from him, as per reports, influencer couple Unnati Malharkar and Manav Chhabra have been approached to be a part of the show.

Karan Wahi will be reportedly entering the show and his ex-girlfriend Uditi Singh has also been approached for the show.

Recently, it was reported that Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande will be the participants as well. It has also been said that Nia Sharma might enter the show as a wild card contestant.