Temptation Island has a massive fan following in America. Many of the Indians too love the show and now we all will get to see the show's Indian version. Yes, India is going to get its adaptation of Temptation Island. Temptation Island India season 1 is all set to begin where couples will put their relationship to test by staying with hot singles on an enchanting setting of a tropical paradise called Temptation Island. The contestants will put themselves in an environment filled with allure and stay with hot singles and will have to control their feelings, desires and confront temptations.

A lot is being said about the show right now. There are reports about the names of contestants coming up on the show. Earlier, as per reports in Telly Chakkar, influencer couple Unnati Malharkar and Manav Chhabra names were coming forward as the confirmed contestants.

Karan Wahi to enter the show with ex-girlfriend?

Now, as per reports in the same portal, Karan Wahi will be entering the show and his ex girlfriend Uditi Singh has also been approached for the show. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Earlier, Bollywoodlife broke the news that TV actress Nia Sharma is also going to be a contestant on Temptation Island India.

She will reportedly enter the show as a wild card contestant. There has been a lot said about the host of the show. The latest reports in Entertainment News say that Mouni Roy will be hosting the show.

Mouni Roy to host Temptation Island India?

As per Etimes, Mouni Roy has been finalized as the host of Temptation Island India. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Karan Kundrra was also reportedly approached to host the show. A few reports also claimed that Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner up, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is also offered to host Temptation Island India. Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is also approached to host the Indian version of Temptation Island.

Temptation Island will stream exclusively on JioCinema very soon.