American dating reality series Temptation Island has a massive fan following. India is going to get its adaptation of the American reality show very soon. Yes, Temptation Island India season 1 is all set to begin soon. This will be for the first time in India when couples will test their relationship by staying with hot singles on an enchanting setting of a tropical paradise called Temptation Island. This is going to be an interesting watch for all the youngsters.

The contestants will have to sever their ties and explore new romances as they willfully separate and immerse themselves in an environment filled with allure. The contestants will stay with hot singles and will have to control their feelings, desires and confront temptations.

Nia Sharma to enter Temptation Island?

Well, we have an exclusive report about a popular TV star joining the show. Yes, television's hottest diva, Nia Sharma will be entering the show as a contestant. She will mostly be a wild card contestant on the show. Well, this is going to be the biggest story in Entertainment news.

As per reports in TellyChakkar, Influencer couple Unnati Malharkar and Manav Chhabra have been approached for the show. They are in talks with the makers and will soon sign the show.

Who will host Temptation Island India?

Talking about the host of Temptation Island India, there are reports that Mouni Roy will be hosting the show. Karan Kundrra was also reportedly approached to host the show. A few reports also claimed that Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner up, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is also offered to host Temptation Island India.

It is also being said that Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is also approached to host the Indian version of Temptation Island. Kangana Ranaut had hosted Lock Upp season 1. She turned out to be amazing host and impressed the audience. Hence, it would be interesting to see her as the host for Temptation Island. The show will reportedly begin soon and will stream on JioCinema.