Temptation Island Remake: After Nikki Tamboli, we would like to see THESE 5 TV celebs on the reality dating show

The news is that Indian TV is going to see two big reality shows in the coming days. Besides, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Colors, we will also see a show based on Temptation Island. Well, if you have watched foreign TV, then Temptation Island is a show where couples decide to live on an island with some hot looking singles and decide if their relationship is for keeps. The show is made by Endemol and is a huge global hit. The buzz is that Nikki Tamboli has been approached for the show along with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. With her great looks, we are sure she will spice up the screen. Here is a look at five other celebs we would love to see on the show...

Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon has reportedly said that he is over the dating phase and now wants to marry if he finds the right girl. But there is no denying that the presence of someone like him will add a lot of spice to the show. He is hot, handsome, witty and charming AF. It will be fun to see if people can resist him or not.

Parth Samthaan

The handsome hunk is another celeb we would love to see on the show. Parth Samthaan has stayed away from the reality show space. Something like Temptation Island would be a treat for all his fans.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma came as a guest on Bigg Boss OTT and proved herself to be a powerhouse. She has the wit, charms and X-factor for the remake of a show like Temptation Island. The actress has only done Khatron Ke Khiladi so far.

Helly Shah

The actress is quite popular with the TV audience but has not done a reality show so far. A reality dating show like Temptation Island would be a total new territory for her but it would be fun.

Harshad Chopda

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hunk has said that he does want to fall in love. Maybe a show like Temptation Island remake can usher in a special one in his life. And he is also a charmer.

These were some of the celebs who came to our minds....