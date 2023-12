Temptation Island India: Pyaar Ki Pariksha surprisingly is working very well on social media. Hosted by Mouni Roy and Karan Kundra, the dating-based reality show constantly puts real life couples in situations where their love and strength for their respective partners are tested. While few of them are succeeding in keeping their love alive even after various temptations others have failed to resist the temptations thus jeopardizing their relationship. Recently Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash graced the show for one of the episodes where she expressed her opinion on heart break to contestant Neha Dinesh Anand.

Tejasswi Prakash: Incorrect assumptions are harmful

It so happened that Neha who is head over heels in love with her partner, Arjun Aneja, broke down when he chooses to recognize Navisha's emotions. Neha was surprised by Arjun's decision and was unable to handle herself. However, it was Tejasswi Prakash's golden words on heart break that brought back some sense to Neha.

While talking about love and betrayals, the Bigg Boss 15 winner stated that incorrect assumptions are most harmful for one's relationship. The actress stated the more time you invest on it the more painful one's relationship can be. Even Karan Kundra advised Neha to stop blaming others for whatever is happening with her. Kundra asked Neha to take accountability of her own life and own up to her mistakes.

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash's love affair

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. Initially viewers thought that both Karan and Tejasswi are portraying fake love story in order to gain eyeballs. However, the couple proved everyone wrong as it's been two years, and they are still going strong. In fact, often there are rumours of how the couple may soon tie knot. While Karan Kundra stated he is ready to take the plunge, its Tejasswi who wants to take some more time before saying the big 'yes' to Karan Kundra.

On work front, Tejasswi was last seen in Naagin 6. The actress is currently on break and is looking to try her luck in web series and films. Talking about Karan Kundra, the actor was last seen in Bhumi Pednekar starrer Thank You for Coming. Speculations are rife that Karan has signed few more Bollywood films which are all slated to release next year in 2024.