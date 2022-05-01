Tera Mera Saath Rahe: Giaa Manek and Mohammad Nazim's show to go off air

It is confirmed. Tera Mera Saath Rahe is going to end in the first week of June. The show ran for almost nine months, which is not at all bad by the current statistics where a six month run also feels like a huge milestone. It was the prequel of the superhit show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The same set of actors Gia Manek and returned for the show along with . Fans know Rupal Patel as the fierce Kokilaben Modi from the show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Also Read - BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi's look from That That leaves ARMY head over heels; 'I can't handle this', say thirsty fans

Rupal Patel told ETimes TV that she is glad that show ran for over eight months. It seems she was told it was a prequel with the three main characters and the story was different from what we saw in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She said the makers, Rashami Sharma Telefilms decided to make a prequel as Saathiya was a blockbuster show, and people still liked the dynamic relationship of Gopi Bahu (Gia Manek) and Kokilaben Modi (Rupal Patel). She told ETimes TV, "I am glad that my role in Saathiya helped me bag this show. In this day and age if a show runs for more than six months, I consider it a good run." made a comeback on TV with the show. This was her return after a really long time. The actress refused to comment on the matter though. Fans got to see Gopi and Ahem on screen after quite some time.

Hunar Gandhi said she had shot for the show for a month and enjoyed her role of the antagonist. She told ETimes TV, "Most importantly, it was a learning experience shooting with Rupal Patel in the show." Rupal Patel was also a part of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke where she played Meenakshi Raghuvanshi with a lot of flair.