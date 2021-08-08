Tera Mera Saath Rahe: Rupal Patel and Giaa Manek want their scenes from the show to go VIRAL just like Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video

Rupal Patel and Gia Manek's hit jodi will be back as Mithila and Gopika bahu. They had impressed us back then Kokilaben and Gopi. Tera Mera Saath Rahe is the prequel to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Mohammad Nazim who played Ahem is also returning in this season. The promo of the show has already raised the excitement level. Rupal Patel and Gia Manek's jodi was loved in the first season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and recently came to the limelight when one of their scenes was remixed by Yashraj Mukhate and it went viral on the internet as Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. In an interview with Spotboye, Rupal Patel spoke about starting a new journey with Tera Mera Saath Rahe. Rupal Patel said that Gia and she were so happy and they hugged each other and had smiling faces. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chopra, Kapil Sharma and others shower praises on Neeraj Chopra after he wins a Gold medal

Rupal Patel also said that she and Gia want their scenes from Tera Mera Saath Rahe to go viral just like Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video. She said, "I just told her that we never expected that after so many years this one scene would be hugely appreciated. So, we were very happy about it. We were discussing that by God's grace this should happen again with Tera Mera Saath Rahe. Something normal should come up and people should say jodi wahi baat bhi wahi." Rupal Patel also spoke about her equation with Gia Manek. She said that when she started shooting for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya she started with Gia and found her to be a very innocent and a good human being. She said that she bonded well with Gia and has seen her journey of turning into a wonderful actress. Rupal Patel said that she and Gia have a mutual admiration towards each other. She also said that when they met again for Tera Mera Saath Rahe, they had the same understanding and respect towards each other. She also praised Gia Manek and feels that she has grown as an actor. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Have Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar begun shooting for the show? – THIS picture suggests so

"She is a very professional person. Today when we come on set, we rehearse our scenes and then give our shots. This story is about the lovely bond between the saas-bahu and to justify that, this rapport and understanding is very important and touchwood due to God's grace we have that, "she added. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Not Divyanka Tripathi or Devoleena Bhattacharjee but Disha Parmar to play the lead opposite Nakuul Mehta?