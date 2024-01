Tere Bin 2 was announced on 29th December 2023 with Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi again. Fans loved Wahaj and Yumna as Murtasim and Meerab in the popular Pakistani Drama. And the announcement left fans excited all over again. And thereafter, Wahaj and Yumna shared pictures from their photoshoot which grabbed their attention. And now, Wahaj has shared a solo picture but fans have yet again brought Yumna into the picture.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News and TV News.

Tere Bin 2 actor Wahaj Ali grabs attention with his picture on Instagram

Wahaj Ali took to his social media handle and shared a picture from his latest photoshoot for Diva Magazine Pakistan. It is from the same set wherein he and Yumna posed for the pictures together. The video and the pictures had gone viral in no time. And now, this one picture with an empty chair has also grabbed the attention of the fans.

Meerasim fans bring in Yumna Zaidi in the picture shared by Wahaj Ali

Wahaj captioned the picture saying 'The Empty Chair,' and netizens are having a field day over the same by bringing in Yumna Zaidi aka Meerab into the picture. Yes, you read that right. Fans are claiming that the chair is reserved for Meerab or Yumna. Some have shared the dialogues from Tere Bin in the comments. The excitement and love for Yumna and Wahaj are incredible. Have a look at the Instagram post and the same comments here:

When will Tere Bin 2 go on air?

Yumna Zaidi is gearing up for the release of Nayab right now. The movie is releasing on 26th January in Pakistan. Wahaj Ali, on the other hand, has Mein airing with Ayeza Khan. He has also begun shooting for his new show Sun Mere Dil. He is joining hands with his BFF and talented actress Maya Ali for the same. Tere Bin 2 helmers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are the showrunners for this one too. The timeline is a hot topic of discussion as fans cannot wait for more of Meerab and Murtasim. Let's see when Tere Bin 2 arrives, it's gonna be a blockbuster again.