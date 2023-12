Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi have worked in Dil Na Ummed Tou Nahi before Tere Bin. But their popularity transcended the borders after their stint as Murtasim and Meerab from Tere Bin. Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi made Tere Bin is one of the blockbuster Pakistani dramas ever. And now, Tere Bin 2 has been announced with Wahaj and Yumna as the leads again. Fans are ecstatic about the same.

When will Tere Bin 2 go on floors?

Wahaj Ali as Murtasim ruled hearts not just in Pakistani but in India as well. Wahaj has amassed a huge fan base in India who have been eagerly looking forward to his new projects and of course, Tere Bin 2. However, in their latest announcement post today, the makers have shared that the upcoming new serial will go on floors soon. Nothing else has been shared in the announcement post which kinda upset the fans as well. But if we look at Wahaj's work front, the actor is also working on a few projects. Also Read - Pakistani TV stars Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi to return as MeeraSim? Fans trend Tere Bin 2 with full power as they await official announcement

Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali has two dramas in the pipeline

As you all know, Wahaj Ali starrer Mein with Ayeza Khan is already on-air. The show airs on Ary Digital in Pakistan. Mein is an impressive and intriguing show which went on air in August this year. And just a couple of days ago, the makers announced that Mein will now air bi-weekly, that is, on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM. It seems the show has already been shot for or has a bank of episodes for airing on TV.

Wahaj also has one more project which has been announced already. On 9th December this year, Abdullah Kadwani himself announced a mega drama serial called Sun Mere Dil with Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali. The popular producer announced the beginning of the shoot of Sun Mere Dil. The show is written by Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar and Haseeb Hasan will be handling the direction of the drama. So far, nothing else has been announced about Sun Mere Dil.

Since Tere Bin 2 is yet to go on floors, Mein is yet to conclude its run on TV and Sun Mere Dil is yet to begin airing, we wonder when Tere Bin 2 will come alive on screens. Will Sun Mere Dil begin first? Only the makers of Tere Bin 2 can reveal. Fans of Yumna and Wahaj have shown excitement and have quizzed the makers about the story, other cast members and more project details already.