Tere Bin has been one of the most loved Pakistani dramas of 2022-23. Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi made viewers go gaga with their awesome chemistry in the series. Every night, millions trended for Tere Bin, Meerab and Murtasim. The producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi recently announced that they are returning with season two. The duo have worked before on the show Dil Na Ummed Tou Nahi but their popularity soared after Tere Bin. The show about a forced marriage and how two hostile people slowly fall in love got a lot of attention.

Tere Bin 2: Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi stun in photoshoot

The couple have done a photoshoot for a Pakistani magazine. We can see Wahaj Ali in a perfectly tailored suit with a waistcoat. On the other hand, Yumna Zaidi donned a long jacket over a pair of flared pants. With a wet hair look, she is simply scintillating. Fans have compared them to the iconic jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Also Read - Tere Bin 2: Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi twin in black as the pose for pictures announcing the sequel; netizens have a mixed response

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Netizens have commented, "Isse Kehte Hain Aag Lagana," while others quoted, "I want to see Yumna now in some action movie and in mafia role . She can slay any role." The boss babe of Yumna Zaidi left quite an impression. A person stated, "The vibe of Yumna here is so powerful, elegant and dominating that Wahaj is looking petite and unnoticeable." Also Read - Pakistani TV stars Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi to return as MeeraSim? Fans trend Tere Bin 2 with full power as they await official announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Busy year for Wahaj Ali

Actor Wahaj Ali is booked and busy. His show, Mein with Ayeza Khan is on-air already. It is telecast twice a week. It is coming on Ary Digital. Moreover, on December 9, producer Abdullah Kadwani announced a drama serial Sun Mere Dil that pairs Maya Ali with Wahaj. The show is written by Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar and the direction will be of Haseeb Hasan.