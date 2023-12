The makers of Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali starrer Tere Bin heard the fans alright. And they have delivered what was promised. Tere Bin 2 is really happening. The Pakistani Drama which completed a year on 28th December this year, has been one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of PTV (read Pakistani TV), as per fans and viewership records. Tere Bin 2 will have Wahaj Ali and Yumnza Zaidi returning as the leads.

Tere Bin 2 announce, Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi twin in black

Abdullah Kadwani has announced the second season of Tere Bin, that is, Tere Bin 2 with the OG lead pair. Yumhaj as they are fondly recognized, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali's fans, have been looking forward to this announcement. Kadwani says that with their unmatched chemistry, they will return with a season 2. He asks fans to anticipate another milestone achievement under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment. Tere Bin 2 will be another captivating chapter which will come out on Geo Entertainment.

Tere Bin 2 is going to go on floors soon, reveals Abdullah Kadwani. He promises new standards in excellence with Tere Bin 2. He thanked the fans of Yumna and Wahaj all around the world for their unwavering love and support. He called them their lifeline and asked them to keep showering their love and support on their new journey. Yumna and Wahaj are twinning in black and have posed for pictures with the clapperboard. They are posing with Abdullah and Asad Qureshi. Yumna and Wahaj's smiles are so adorable. Have a look at the announcement here:

Alhamdulillah the most awaited announcement of the year is finally here… Your all time favourite couple Yumna Zaidi & Wahaj Ali the one & only #Yumhaj ❤️ with their unmatched on-screen chemistry are back with a bang in Tere Bin Season 2… Anticipate milestone achievements as 7th… pic.twitter.com/5UXeujlV94 — Abdullah Kadwani (@KadwaniOfficial) December 29, 2023

Netizens react as Tere Bin 2 with Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali is announced

Well, fans have been eagerly looking forward to this day. Since morning, Meerab and Murtasim, that is, Meerasim fans have been looking forward to and pestering the makers to make an announcement already. A little late but the makers did hear their pleas and dropped pictures with the gorgeous pair. While Yumhaj fans are sighing after seeing their favourite on-screen couple together again, there are some who are not too happy with the announcement. They expected someone more. They have expressed the same to the makers. Have a look at the reactions here:

oh bhai what are you going to get from making sequel of that drama when there is nothing else in the story , keep the name change the story bhai ever heard of writers like farhat and umera they will write you good romance for the most good looking pair that you have with you here — Amar A? (@amar_decode) December 29, 2023

Quintessential Union ?? a colossal thank you for bringing them back together. — S ? (@DiyaSpeaks) December 29, 2023

Finally Al7amdulila ??❤

Now we Knew Yumhaj in it

First is done

Second is the script and story

Tell us briefly about that kadu uncle — Sena ❣️ (@Sena53571607) December 29, 2023

6 weeks wait karake sirf do photos dal diya? — Lost_Soul_until_29_December23 (@shairanusha) December 29, 2023

Oh yes i watched the 1st one can't qait fr the second season — Aisha? (@Aisha_rusha93) December 29, 2023

Finally a good news for terebin fans ❤❤? — Anaya Abbas (@AbbasAnaya) December 29, 2023

So what’s the news here? Wasn’t this announced 6 weeks ago! — amna r qureshi (@amna90171598) December 29, 2023

???♥️♥️♥️♥️ — ??????¹¹~ Anjulika is love ? (@Mahima4Shet) December 29, 2023

Haar pic mein hona zaroori hai kya..?? — Pariii (@duniya_ki_pari) December 29, 2023

Hyeee nee main maar javaaaa??? yumhajjjjjjjjjjjjj????????? — Gurleen (@shutupguggs) December 29, 2023

Story dekh Lena writer Kon hai story Kaisi hai — Alishba (@AlishbaKha17609) December 29, 2023

Omg!!!! My babies are come back in #TereBin2 ???? I can't express my feelings right now!!? ?????

Thank you !! @KadwaniOfficial @AsadAQureshi sir ?❤️ — ?Nehu (@Bladequeen_) December 29, 2023

Oo oo oh goddd❤?❤?❤ — rumilicious|? (@rumi_hoorain16) December 29, 2023

Wow. The announcement in my dream actually had a trailer. — Beanies (@Beanies451492) December 29, 2023

? waiting ?✨️?

Expected much better announcement koi na ? — Ashish?? (@ash_tweetsitv) December 29, 2023

When it’s going on floor ? — Sanashravs (@sanashravs) December 29, 2023

Sir #AtifAslam ka ost de dena plz — Shabbir Khan ?? (@Shabbir16851344) December 29, 2023

Best of luck counting days now?? — rijzhd (@rijz75778) December 29, 2023

I mean i already knew they were there... Expected something different ?‍♀️ — زنیرہ...✨ (@cynophileeeeeee) December 29, 2023

Finally ✨? so happy

Many Couples will come & Go

But None can Match Aura of this Couple ?✨✨ — Lateefa (@latoofjameel) December 29, 2023

This is fantastic. My mom, aunties and I are so excited. Thank you so much!❤️ — NiniLoves? (@Nini84540751) December 29, 2023

Am I dreaming or what??? — Nive (@Nive196) December 29, 2023

Whatttt?

Just a simple announcement with a pic.

I was waiting for something Big...

Disappoint fr — Hodophile✈️ (@NimraAk12345) December 29, 2023

BAKI KI CAST KAB REVEAL HOGI???? — adaaaaaa (in my JAMEEL Wahaj ? era✨) (@_styles_25) December 29, 2023

Sirf photos?? Ok thanks — ☘️ (@ownsquad_) December 29, 2023

Omggggg soooo happy ????? — SaYAli (@Spread_love777) December 29, 2023

Sab thank u bol rhy tu I will go with the flow but kaddu bhai sahab yeh announcement with ek post 2 mah pehly bhibji ja sktai humein countdown pr lagane ki kia zaroorat thi pic.twitter.com/hZHROhENug — Zoyez (@Zoa_yee) December 29, 2023

That's it — Dia (@dia_khan82107) December 29, 2023

Sksksksksksksks ??????#TereBin2

I get more of Meerasim now ???❤️❤️ — _Caroline_Klaus_Mikaelson (@klaroliner123) December 29, 2023

Thats it we thought it was going to be q big announcement — Dia (@dia_khan82107) December 29, 2023

Stay tuned remains constant ? — hadiyaaaaaaa (@hadiya54) December 29, 2023

Kaddu bhai please new story dena..... continuation nhi chahiye aur this time strong intense logic wala regressionless story chahiye please ?? — aashy loves meerasim n yumhaj? (@RRnPRR) December 29, 2023

Please give Tere Bin 2 fast❤

We are eagerly waiting for them ?? — maahiya (@platonicxpyaar) December 29, 2023

Okay, but you just said it's "yumhaj" in it. Glad, but Meerub Murtasim? Please at least tell us if it'll be a new story or a continuation??? — Daniyah Malik? (@_Daniyah_Malik) December 29, 2023

Siraj Ul Haq will return as the director for Tere Bin 2, it seems. His hashtag has been mentioned in the announcement.