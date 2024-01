Yumna Zaidi became a sensation in Southeast Asia with her show, Tere Bin. Fans fell totally in love with the character of Meerab. She will be next seen in the movie Nayab. In an interview with Maliha Rehman for her YouTube channel, she spoke about winning two awards for Bakhtawar. In the drama, Yumna Zaidi played the role of Bakhtawar in the drama. She won two awards at the Lux Style Awards in 2023. The Best TV Actress and Best TV Actress (Critics) was bagged by Yumna Zaidi. She told the host that she expected one award for the show but winning two of them did come as a surprise for her.

Yumna Zaidi on how she deals with jealous rivals

Yumna Zaidi said that she does not come to know if people feel envious of her. She said people were always nice to her. Yumna Zaidi said that those close to her or ones she interacted with were all good as human. She said if someone acts mean with her, she has the quality to forgive easily. She said she knows that Wahaj Ali and she are shipped like crazy. The actress said she has good number of fans who also like her with other heroes. She was quoted as saying, "People love the couple, wo unko on-screen chemistry pasand aati hai."

Talking about controversies, Yumna Zaidi said she had developed a thick skin over the years. She said lies do not sustain themselves for a long time. She believes that silence is the best antidote to such gossip. Yumna Zaidi said as a woman she was always conscious of such things. Yumna Zaidi said she does not react on sensational headlines on YouTube thumbnails any more.