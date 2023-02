Gashmeer Mahajani will be soon back on TV with the show Tere Ishq Main Ghayal. Of late, he has been having chat sessions with his fans on social media. But it looks like his replies have been misconstrued. He replied to a tweet that fans or makers should find a heroine who is as dedicated as home. Somehow, people felt that he was hinting that perhaps Reem Shaikh was not as dedicated as he hoped her to be. Of course, there was nothing of this sort. This is not the first time. On an Instagram Q and A session, he was asked if he prefers working with a male crew or female crew, he said an unit with more women was more organised and well-oiled. Some people said he was unhappy with Karan Kundrra. Well, that is surely not the case. Take a look at his tweets here... Also Read - TOP TV News Weekly Recap: Sheezan M Khan's family breaks silence in Tunisha Sharma suicide case, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot get verbal lashing on Bigg Boss 16 and more

This is just to clear the air for my loyal fans & admirers. This tweet is not remotely related to TIMG or any of its cast. Even before false narratives were spread of me & Karan taking my generic Insta story into account but with time that too has been proven false. Yes it is https://t.co/7ELkhJaTOj — Gashmeer Mahajani (@Gashmeer) February 9, 2023

directly related to the process we r going through to finalise the lead opposite me in my next Marathi film. Someone who will fit the bill & will dedicate the same amount of time as I do. I will be co directing that film and announcement will happen in April. I think I owe this — Gashmeer Mahajani (@Gashmeer) February 9, 2023

explanation to the loyal fans who have shared their concerns to me in dm. I am having a very good time shooting TIMG with all my crew and hope u guys ignore the chaos & just sit back and enjoy the show from 13th Feb ??

Godspeed. — Gashmeer Mahajani (@Gashmeer) February 9, 2023

Well, Gashmeer Mahajani has been doing good projects in both TV, films and OTT. He did excellently in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as well. The hunk was also seen as a judge on Dance India Dance Junior Marathi version. Fans should not stop speculating as Gashmeer Mahajani has set the facts right!