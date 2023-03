The news is that Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal will be coming on 9 pm from March 20, 2023 onwards. The show with Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh got off to a good start. The first week TRP was around 2. But things have gone downhill from down there. The regular weekly viewing audience have not given it a great response. The TRP is 0.8 now, which is quite low. The show has been made on a pretty lavish budget with shooting happening outdoors et all. The change in timings was kind of expected. Also Read - Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress Reem Shaikh gets trolled for her remark on feminism; netizens say, 'My brain cells have stopped working'

Fans have said that they hope the show gets shifted to a weekend slot. They feel such programmes have potential to be successful when they are on weekends. On Colors we have seen the success of the genre with Naagin and Kawach. They feel this will also give the actors some rest. Now, it comes for an hour.

This type of genre is a weekend show not weekdays ,also in prime time. Colors ka management is horrible,they don't do market research properly,na timing ka sahi no wonder I ke channel ke highest trp is 1.4 — Opsora ? Fan account ? (@Being_romeli) March 16, 2023

@ColorsTV walo weekend pe shift kardo thoda dimaag lagao guys — Ashu (@Paul73009351) March 16, 2023

The viewers want a replacement of the leading lady? Some people commented that while Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani were good Reem Shaikh seemed wanting in the role of Isha/Kavya. In fact, her casting was in doubt since the start.

Gashmeer Or kk dono ashe actor hai per reem ?koi or actress like jasmine adaa tejasswi — Kenyum Hazarika (@KenyumH) March 16, 2023

Others feel the show needs to be edited better. As we know, editing is important in shows like Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Gashmeer Mahajani is getting a lot of appreciation for his work. Ekta Kapoor's Bekaboo will come on weekends.