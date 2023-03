Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal started off with very good TRPs. The show starring Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh got off to a flying start. But the numbers crashed after a couple of weeks. It is a big budget show with a popular star cast. Now, the makers have got a very popular TV diva on board to boost the ratings. She will be doing a cameo. It is none other than Nia Sharma. The actress has been a part of Ishq Main Marjawan which was made by the same production house. Reem Sheikh plays the role of both Isha and Kavya on the show. There are some who feel that she is not at par with Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani. Also Read - Tu Zakhm Hai season two: Gashmeer Mahajani, Donal Bisht set the screen on fire with their chemistry; fans say, 'No one can play Viraj Trehan like this' [Read Tweets]

Nia Sharma is immensely popular all over. The actress has stayed away from fiction shows for a while now. She was last seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Nia Sharma did wonderfully on the dance show and earned new fans. Fans have had diverse reactions to this news...

Nia Sharma was last seen on Naagin 4. That season of the show did not do well at all due to a shoddy script and sudden onset of the pandemic. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has been trolled from day one as fans found it a cheaper version of The Vampire Diaries. Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani are the vampire brothers. The makers have shot in the gorgeous locations of Uttarakhand to give it the vibe of a hilly town. Many feel that it should be shifted to the weekend viewing slot.