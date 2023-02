Apart from Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana starrer Junooniyatt, another TV show was launched today. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal featuring handsome hunks Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani alongside Reem Shaikh premiered a couple of minutes ago. Fans of Karan have been waiting for a long time to see him on a TV show, and finally, today is the day. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is also trending on Twitter as you read this. The trio promoted their TV show on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 as well. Here's how netizens enjoyed the show:

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Meet Veer, Armaan and Eisha

Entertainment News is full of promotions about Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh have been the talk of the town ever since the shooting commenced. And now, finally, the fans can watch the show. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal begins with Reem aka Eisha. The young belle is in pain as she has lost her parents just a couple of months ago. She lives with her maasi and her brother. They both are battling depression and trying hard to come to terms with their parent's death. On the other hand, is Gashmeer Mahajani, who plays Armaan. He seems pretty intense but also a little creepy because he is stalking Eisha. He seems to be in love with Eisha or wants her.

Towards the end of the episode, we meet Veer played by Karan Kundrra. Fans were eagerly waiting to see Karan as Veer. And he makes a smashing entry. Karan is a rebel and doesn't give a damn about the rules. He isn't scared about anyone and owns his identity while Armaan is exactly the opposite of him.

Netizens love Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Netizens are in love with the look and feel of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. They loved Gashmeer as Armaan and Karan Kundrra as Veer. Reem as Eisha is pretty too. Her chemistry with Armaan is being loved and fans cannot wait to see her chemistry with Veer played by Karan. Another character that has won hearts is Cherry played by Nalini Negi. Vaishnavi Dhanraj is sweet too. Check out the tweets below:

Armaan ka Eyes wala look ?? TERE ISHQ MEIN GHAYAL PREMIERE#GashmeerMahajani #TereIshqMeinGhayal https://t.co/f2uxdLKeNV pic.twitter.com/oXAjZgUZdN — Jo Tiwari (@TiwariJo) February 13, 2023

Just Cherry have said to armaan - u are hero #GashmeerMahajani is complete package of hero, I mean how could someone look so hot. And #Arsha has deadly chemistry already ??#ReemShaikh #TereIshqMeinGhayal #TereIshqMeinGhayaloncolors #TereIshqMeinGhayalGashmeer pic.twitter.com/MdWrowxrOr — Gashmeer Mahajani Fan Page (@GashmeerUpdates) February 13, 2023

Eisha phas gayi bhediyon ke beech??#ReemShaikh #TereIshqMeinGhayal pic.twitter.com/BsmVTdVz33 — Mishtytvsrockz ||fan account|| (@mishtytvsrockz) February 13, 2023

Omg @kkundrra watch you as Veer is just a amazing experience. You stole the show #TereIshqMeinGhayal ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 for your acting #KaranKundrra #TereIshqMeinGhayalKKundrra — ????? k̶u̶n̶d̶r̶r̶a̶ (@stalkmefantasyy) February 13, 2023

Looks like #Armaan & Eisha will click, it has started , will not say in first epi itself it's bang on but it's good and #ArSha will work ? for sure @Gashmeer @reem4you #GashmeerMahajani #TereIshqMeinGhayal pic.twitter.com/qG2YTp2WhD — sheetal n (@sheetal07340984) February 13, 2023

Also Salman's narration came as a surprise....its a really high budget show....Each character was nice including Mehak and Cherry#TereIshqMeinGhayal #TereIshqMeinGhayalWithKKundrra — Sanya? (@songsareluv) February 13, 2023

Hail @kkundrra the actor ???Loved Veer to bits ?? Oberoi brothers are bringing up the spice and Ms Cherry balancing it all?#KaranKundrra #TereIshqMeinGhayalWithKKundrra #TereIshqMeinGhayal #TejRan — Sameera X TejRan❤️ (@SameeraXTejRan) February 13, 2023

In the next episode of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, we will see Eisha and Armaan confessing their love and she invites him for Suryagrahan. However, it is fatal for Armaan as it will bring out his wolverine side. Veer challenges him.