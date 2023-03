Karan Kundrra is quite a popular face in the TV industry. He has been ruling the hearts of his fans for a while now. Especially after Bigg Boss 15, his stardom has touched the sky. After being a part of Lock Upp as Jailor, he is now seen in the TV show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. It is a supernatural-fantasy show in which there are werewolves. Karan Kundrra shares the screen space with Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in this one. Recently, a video from the sets went viral. It seems Karan Kundrra organised a lavish Iftaar bash for his crew members. Also Read - Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani's show ropes in this TV diva to boost TRPs

During the holy month of Ramadan, Karan Kundrra joined his crew members to break their fast during the Iftaar. In the viral video, fans could see Karan Kundrra joining quite a few crew members in breaking their fast. A lavish spread of fruits, dates and more could be seen on the table. Fans are totally impressed with this gesture of the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal star. They are heaping praises on him and are sharing that they are quite proud of Karan Kundrra. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash drops super hot pictures as she flaunts her toned legs in this thigh high slit dress; fans cannot keep calm [View Pics]

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra also remains in the news because of his love connection with Tejasswi Prakash. The duo met in Bigg Boss 15 house and instantly fell in love with each other. They are fondly known as TejRan. Their fans are desperately waiting to see them tying the knot soon. Though recently, rumours had it that their relationship is going through a rough patch and they have broken up. But both of them rubbished the rumours. They are still very much in love and are high on social media PDA too.