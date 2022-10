In 2020, Terence Lewis had found himself in hot waters after a video of him allegedly touching 's butt on India's Best Dancer stage had gone viral on the internet. Netizens had slammed the ace choreographer left, right and centre for his actions. While Nora had defended him as things went out of control, Terence has once again revisited the episode saying that it was just a naughty memer at work.

Speaking about it on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, Terence said that it was a simple situation when Shatrughan Singh and his wife had come as guests. Their fellow judge Geeta Kapoor felt that they should be doing a full namaskar to greet the veteran actor. Since Malaika had covid, Nora had to fill in her place.

Both Terence and Nora did the namaskar but it was not enough for Geeta who suggested them to put more effort in it. "So we followed her directions. I don’t even remember if my hand touched her (Nora), I don’t know even if it is really touching,” he said.

He further added, "On a fair note, two weeks before, Nora had come on the show and asked me to dance with her… Why would I want to do something like this, when there are four cameras around? This is too cheap, you can’t do this. I got abused, in my DMs…”

Terence said that the memers had zoomed into action and that it looked too real. He then called Nora as both of them were receiving calls. "I’ve already danced with her in close proximity, and when you’re in the middle of it, you are not thinking in that zone. We are so focused, you cannot be in two worlds, and you need a lot of guts to do something like this…” he added.

Watch Terence Lewis clarifying his viral video with Nora Fatehi here:

When the video had gone viral, Terence had defended himself saying that it was clearly morphed and the use of effects was clearly visible. Earlier this year, Terence had addressed his rumoured relationship with Nora saying that they are very good friends.