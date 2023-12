Teri Meri Doriyaann actress Himanshi Parashar who is currently seen playing the role of Sahiba in the show has been winning hearts with her performance. The actress spoke her heart out about facing the casting couch in the industry. In an interview with ETimes TV, Himanshi said that she had a conversation with one of the directors when someone was offering her some huge things out of something. She spoke to the director whom she considered her mention about the same and he justified the other person's behaviour and actions by saying that one who has to work in this field 'yeh toh hota hi hai'. For all the entertainment news-related updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ishqbaaz fame Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre look picture perfect in these dreamy wedding photos

Himanshi also said that he told her that if one keeps denying it then he would get irritated and she would not get any work. She soon realised that if things work in this way she has to get back to academics. She even said that after that incident, nothing like that happened. She even said that she feels getting work should be on the basis of the auditions. She even said that one does not have to prey on naive girls and they should not be exploited. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui gets a haircut done by Ayesha Khan; netizens say, 'Bigg Boss ke moye moye moye' [Check Reactions]

Watch Teri Meri Doriyaann promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Himanshi also said she had started preparing for Delhi Police exams as her father is in Delhi Police so she thought that he guided her and started training at 5 am. Meanwhile, she started shooting in Kashmir and soon went to Chandigarh to meet a few people. She met Punjabi TV show makers and her acting career started. On the work front, Himanshi made her hindi TV debut opposite Vijayendra Kumeria in Teri Meri Doriyaann. Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans react to pairing of Sachin Tyagi and Rupali Ganguly; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans say Manish Goenka is above 90 years