Teri Meri Doriyaann: After actor Jatin Arora, who portrayed the character of Veer in the Vijayendra Kumeria and Himashi Prashar quits the show, another actress has now confirmed her exit from the same show. Well, we are talking about none other than actress Prachii Hada, who beautifully essays the character of Keerat. While everyone thought that after Veer's truth being exposed, Garry and Keera's love story would start, Prachi has certainly shocked the audience with her sudden exit by posting a video. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more TV shows that used third wheel angle as twists and overdozed

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Teri Meri Doriyaann: This actor confirms his sudden exit from the show

Teri Meri Doriyaann: Prachii Hada confirms her exit from the show

In the said video, Prachii compiled a series of pictures and videos, where she is seen happily posing and indulging in fun activities with the rest of the cast. Prachi posted the video and captioned it as 'Goodbyes are hard. But the memories will last. Until we meet again.' The caption was enough to prove that like Jatin, Prachi is also leaving the show. Check out the video below. Also Read - TRP Report Week 1: Anupamaa has competition at the Top; Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel's fight in Bigg Boss 17 grabs attention

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PrachiiHada? (@prachiihada)

As back-to-back two important actors have left the show, rumours are rife that the show is going off the air in some months and hence one by one actors are bidding adieu to the Star Plus show.