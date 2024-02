Teri Meri Doriyaann: The television show starring Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar has captivated audience hearts through its interesting storyline and exciting drama. The show, which airs in the 7 pm slot, is also performing quite well in the TRPs. However, there's certainly shocking news for the ardent fans of Teri Meri Doriyaann. An actor who plays a significant part in the show has decided to quit midway. We are talking about none other than actor Jatin Arora, who essays the character of Veer. Also Read - TRP Report Week 1: Anupamaa has competition at the Top; Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel's fight in Bigg Boss 17 grabs attention

Teri Meri Doriyaann: Jatin Arora confirms his sudden exit from the show

Speaking to India Forums, Jatin Arora confirmed his exit from Teri Meri Doriyaann, and the actor also shared the reason behind it. Jatin said, 'Yep, it's true. I'm leaving. It's mainly because of my health and some stuff on my mind that needs sorting out. Regarding Veer, he's been positive for a year, then suddenly turned negative. As an actor, I've done all the shades of my character, and it's been a good ride. It's heartbreaking to leave the show and all those wonderful people, but I'm going to stay in touch with them.' Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: America sequence helps Anupamaa get back to the top; gives tough fight to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Jatin further revealed that he is in touch with most of his fellow actors from the show. He also shared that he will miss all of them terribly as for the past 1 year he has spent the maximum of his time with them. The actor also highlighted that while leaving a show is difficult, it is also important for an actor to know when to move on and grow. He stated that his first priority is his health and once he is physically fit, he will look out for good opportunities.

Well, just like Jatin, in the past too, a lot of actors have quit their respective shows due to their health. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who used to essay the character of Meher in Choti Sardarni, also quit her show midway as the hectic schedule took a toll on her health. Jigyasa Singh, who essayed the character of Thapki in Thapki Pyar Ki season 2, also left the show midway as the hectic schedule exhausted her mentally and physically.