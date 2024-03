Teri Meri Doriyaann upcoming twist: Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, and more celebs starrer TV show has taken a leap after Keerat and Veer's exit. Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora quit the show weeks ago. Their exits were recently aired on TV. And now, Teri Meri Doriyann has taken a new twist in the tale with Seerat still not having learned her lesson. She wants to marry Angad by hook or by crook and has now kidnapped him. Amid all of this, reports state that a new entrant is going to spice up the drama in the upcoming episodes.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News and TV News. Also Read - Teri Meri Doriyaan: Prachii Hada blamed of unprofessionalism; actress didn't quit the show but was replaced?

Teri Meri Doriyann: THIS Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor to spice up the drama with more twists and turns?

Well, right now, Angad has been kidnapped by Seerat. She wishes to get plastic surgery done on him, change his face and then ultimately marry him. Angad wants nothing to do with Seerat. He is unaware of his ulterior motive. On the other hand, Sahiba and the Brars are leaving no stone unturned to find Angad and his whereabouts. And amid all the drama, an India Forums report claims that a new character is going to add to the ongoing drama. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Yogendra Vikram Singh is going to enter the show soon. Also Read - Teri Meri Doriyaann: Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar show is all set to take a leap

However, the details about his character are still under the wraps. It is said that the actor has been approached by the makers for a pivotal role. On the work front, Yogendra Vikram Singh is known for playing Samrat, Virat's brother in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He has also acted in movies such as Gunjan Saxena, Trapped, Saand Ki Aankh and NH10 to name a few. Also Read - Teri Meri Doriyaann: After Jatin Arora, THIS actor also confirms her exit from the show

Watch this TV video here:

What's happening in Teri Meri Doriyaann? Future plot twist

In the upcoming episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann, we will see Angad learning about Seerat's intentions. Seerat's obsession has reached new heights. Angad learns that Seerat wants to perform plastic surgery on him. Elsewhere, we see Sahiba hallucinating about a young boy. The boy comes running towards Sahiba and asks her to wake up as they have to find his father. We then see Sahiba holding her stomach.