Teri Meri Doriyannn: The television show starring Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar is gearing up for a significant six-year leap. Despite airing in the 7 pm slot, which is not considered prime time, the show has managed to exceed people's expectations. Teri Meri Doriyannn not only performs exceptionally well in its time slot compared to other shows on different channels but also frequently emerges as one of the top 5 shows in the TRP list. To ensure that the audience remains hooked to their television screens post-leap, the makers have cast a Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor in a pivotal role. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira, Armaan's romantic moments win hearts; netizens hail Abhimaan as the cutest on-screen couple

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira, Armaan to come closer; THIS family member to play cupid between Abhimaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Prachi Thakur bags Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar TV show

Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more; Twists in the upcoming episodes of these TOP TV shows will leave you shell-shocked

Prachi Thakur, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai during Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's season, has been roped in for Teri Meri Doriyann. She portrayed the character of Kartik and Naira's daughter, Akshara Goenka, during her childhood. Though her stint in the Rajan Shahi show was brief, spanning around 8 episodes, she received rave reviews for her small but impactful performance. Check out her still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai below.

Prachi will now enter the cast of Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar's Teri Meri Doriyannn. According to Telly Chakkar, she will be essaying the role of Yogendra Vikram Singh's rakhi sister. The details regarding her character and how it will unfold in the show have not been revealed yet.

In the upcoming storyline of Teri Meri Doriyannn, following the six-year leap, the focus of the story will shift entirely to Sahiba's new life. She will be portrayed as a happily married woman with a child. In the upcoming episodes, Angad blames Sahiba for the death of their unborn child and his father, leading to a heartbreaking confrontation where he asks Sahiba to leave the Brar mansion. Despite her shattered heart, Sahiba quietly accepts his decision and leaves the mansion forever.