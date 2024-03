Teri Meri Doriyaann: Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, starrer tv show has been successfully captivating audiences' hearts with its interesting storyline. Veer's truth has finally been exposed, and he has been sent to rehab. Seerat, after committing numerous wrongdoings, has also been ousted from the Brar house by Angad. While fans of the show are speculating that Angad and Sahiba's love story will finally kickstart, it seems the makers are all set to shock the viewers. Also Read - Teri Meri Doriyaann: After Jatin Arora, THIS actor also confirms her exit from the show

Teri Meri Doriyaann is all set to take a leap

According to a recent report on India Forums, the makers of Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar's television show are planning to take a leap. Yes, Teri Meri Doriyaann will soon take a leap, which will add more spice to the drama and bring a fresh story for the viewers. As of now, no details about how many years the leap will cover or when it will be introduced on television have been revealed. However, it is stated that after the leap, the story will entirely focus on Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar. Also Read - Teri Meri Doriyaann: This actor confirms his sudden exit from the show

There were strong reports in the past few days that Teri Meri Doriyaann might soon go off the air. Jatin Arora, who essayed the character of Veer, confirmed his exit from the show citing health reasons and in search of new opportunities. Prachii Hada, who played the role of Seerat, also bid adieu to the show. With back-to-back exits of two prominent actors, fans thought that Teri Meri Doriyaann might be going off the air. However, with the recent reports of a leap and the fact that the makers will entirely focus on Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar's characters, it now makes sense why Jatin and Prachii left the show.

The story mostly focuses on Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar's characters, leaving minimal screen space for the rest of the actors. Post-leap, as the makers will once again shift their focus to Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar's characters, this could be a prominent reason why Jatin and Prachii left the show.

Talking about Teri Meri Doriyaann, in the upcoming episode, Angad and Sahiba are all set to share a beautiful romantic night. However, their romance will be interrupted by an unknown person who is all set to create havoc in their lives.