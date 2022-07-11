Thapki Pyaar Ki fame Ankit Bathla says TV actors are treated differently; reveals walking 'out of a meeting' when someone said 'arrey yeh toh...'

Often TV actors have spoken about the different treatment they receive as compared to Bollywood stars. From to Helly Shah - a lot of TV stars have exposed the ugly side of Bollywood vs TV. Now, it is Thapki Pyaar Ki star who has spoken about the same. In a recent interview, he mentioned that TV actors are treated differently and not in a good way. He shared that TV actors are looked down upon and there have been instances in the past when he has suffered the same. Also Read - Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu to clash at the box office in 2023?

Ankit Bathla on how TV stars are treated differently

In an interview with Etimes, Ankit Bathla has stated that he has walked out of meetings due to the treatment he received being a TV actor. He mentioned that people actually said, 'Arey yeh toh TV actor hai'. Ankit described how TV actors work harder than anybody else and deserve all the fame. He shared that they are trained differently and they do not get as much time as Bollywood stars to prepare for a role. He was quoted saying, "It's the fact that TV actors get to hear these statements that you are too exposed on television shows and we can't cast you. I remember when I used to go for film meetings I used to literally hear people saying "arre ye toh television actor hai". We are treated differently. I've literally walked out of a meeting saying that television actors work a lot harder as compared to anyone else. We are trained differently and work under stressful conditions, unlike films." However, he shared that times are now changing.

Ankit Bathla's upcoming projects

The actor is going to be seen in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey as the replacement of Manan Joshi.