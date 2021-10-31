Though Thapki Pyar Ki was a moderate success, the makers decide to come up with a second season, Thapki Pyar Ki 2. On the show, we can see that Vaani (Jigyasa Singh) is married to Purab Singhania (Aakash Ahuja) but her troubles have just started. On the show, Vaani has to face the brunt of her mother-in-law, Veena Devi's taunts as she discovers that she has a stammering issue. The relationship between Purab and Vaani is also going through a tough time. As we know, the sindoor scenes on Indian daily shows tend to be very dramatic. The act of the hero putting the sindoor is accompanied by loud background music, shocked stares and what not.

This time, we can see that the hero slips on the wet floor and falls on the dressing table. His fingers touch the sindoor box and get smeared with vermillion. Later, he has to balance himself taking Vaani's help and she gets sindoor on her forehead. The scene has defied all laws of gravity. After seeing the promos people had one comment, "Kuch bhi, matlab kuch bhi." Another one wrote, "Rajnikant abhi hospital me hai ye dekhne ke baad." These were some of the comments on Instagram.

Another masterpiece. Indian daily soaps are arguably the worst. pic.twitter.com/pITg5dcUfm — Vandz (@Vandz_JustVandz) October 29, 2021

Wht the fukc did I just see ? pic.twitter.com/WTdBUfDtad — Billie (@goforitbillie) October 29, 2021

Yeh dekhne se pehle me mar q nahi gae ???? — AYESHACREATIONS ?️ (@ayeshacreationx) October 29, 2021

Acha hua ungli nak me nahi gyi?? pic.twitter.com/zLAsXXjeEk — DANGERツANUPAM ?? (@rajputanupam10_) October 29, 2021

People who fall Indian dailies know that such scenes are not exactly uncommon. There is a fandom for the new jodi of Jigyasa Singh and Aakash Ahuja though people still miss Manish Goplani.