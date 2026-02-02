The 50: Who is Vanshaj Singh? First contestant to get eliminated stirs..., calls Karan Patel and Prince Narula 'clowns'

The 50: Reality show: Vanshaj Singh, 22, is a renowned YouTuber and social media influencer who specialises in gaming and pop culture videos. One of his most popular films is a funny look at life in Mumbai, including a unique take on getting free McDonald's, which received a lot of online attention.

The 50: Reality show The 50 has begun, and the first elimination has already occurred. Following the arena task, the top five captains were given the responsibility of deciding who would be eliminated from the reality program. They decided to eliminate "outsider" Vanshaj Singh. According to Karan Patel, the cause for Vanshaj's elimination was his lack of interaction with the other participants on the show.

Who is Vanshaj Singh?

Vanshaj Singh, 22, is a renowned YouTuber and social media influencer who specialises in gaming and pop culture videos. One of his most popular films is a funny look at life in Mumbai, including a unique take on getting free McDonald's, which received a lot of online attention.

He established his YouTube channel in July 2015 and has since built a strong popularity, with over one million Instagram followers and 385,000 YouTube subscribers. Vanshaj, a Dehradun native, was one of the youngest contestants on The 50. He also received recognition as the runner-up of MX Player’s Playground Season 4.

Vanshaj takes dig at...

Vanshaj moved to Instagram to criticise the eviction and the cause behind it, writing, “WTF?” He then called out both Karan and Prince Narula, calling them "mandbudhi" and "absolute clowns."

Vanshaj calls Karan mandbuddhi

Soon after the eviction, Vanshaj moved to Instagram to post a meme calling Karan a "Mandbudhhi." In another slide, he referred to the television star and said, "I hope your weak old joints pain today, you deserve to be sent to an old-age home, you have made a lifetime hater, I will keep reminding you my name for the next 10 years, budhu budha (sic)."

He proceeded to call out Karan, urging his admirers to contact him for old-age benefits.

Vanshaj says Prince is...

In yet another story, Vanshaj took a jab at Prince, stating he "manipulates 10000s of young kids every year." Then he called Prince a "hypocrite," claiming that he embodies everything he opposes. He accused the reality TV personality of allegedly manipulating, playing politics, and eliminating Vanshaj merely because he did not talk to him.

