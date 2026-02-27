The 50: Shrutika Arjun’s SHOCKING take on nepotism goes VIRAL; ‘Waste kar diya…’

Shrutika Arjun, who is currently part of the popular reality show The 50, made a shocking revelation about her film journey and nepotism. Read on to know more.

Sruthika Arjun, who is known for her funny style and outspoken personality, recently made a shocking revelation on the show The 50. The actress, who is currently seen in the reality show The 50, candidly spoke about her film journey and nepotism in the industry. She revealed that, despite being from a filmy background, she failed to make her place in the film industry. At first, this conversation was a bit of a joke, but gradually it became a big revelation.

What was Shrutika Arjun and Karan Patel’s conversation about?

Talking about her film experience, Shrutika said: “My Grandfather did 965 films in Tamil par maine nepotism ko waste kar diya, main bekar dikhti thi, aur meri 4 films flop.” Her statement caught people's attention as nepotism is always discussed in the industry. She accepted her failures with humour and honesty, proving that family name alone does not guarantee stardom.

There was also a funny moment during the conversation when Karan Patel said, “You are a gorgeous woman till you keep your mouth shut.” In her quick response, Shrutika replied, “Arjun bhi yehi bolta hai.” When Karan asked," Who is Arjun? " So she laughed and replied, “Mera dharam pati.”

At this dramatic juncture, Karan looked up and said, “He upar wale agar tu hai toh meri baat sunn aur apni galti sudhaar.” Despite this, Shrutika ended the conversation with a joke, saying, “Aap bhi bahut irritating ho par majja aata hai.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

What did Shrutika Arjun say about Nepotism?

Shrutika also opened up about her background in a podcast with physicist and comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She said that when she was 16, she played the heroine in four films, but all of them flopped. She also revealed that her grandfather, Thengai Srinivasan, was a legendary comedian of the Tamil industry who did more than 900 films. In her words: "When I was 16, I had done 4 films as a heroine, but all of them were flops. My granddad was a legendary comedian in the Tamil Industry. His name is Thengai Srinivasan. He has done more than 900 films, he has been extremely famous and has worked with all South stalwarts. But he passed away when I was only a month old, he suffered from a brain hemorrhage. I was spotted at a restaurant when I was 16 and I was offered my first acting job."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more