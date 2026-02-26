The 50 triple EVICTION twist: Which three contestants were eliminated in episode 25?

Episode 25 of The 50 turned out to be one of the most dramatic episodes so far, packed with controversy, intense competition and a shocking triple elimination. Read on to know more.

Episode 25 of the reality show The 50 saw many major ups and downs. The episode featured a captaincy controversy, a tough arena game, health concerns and finally the elimination of three contestants. Initially, all 36 players had to choose their captain, which created an atmosphere of debate. Many wanted Manisha to become the captain, but in the end, she did not get this opportunity. Her supporters were upset by the decision. At the same time, the discussion about Prince Narula's influence and strategy was also intense, which increased the tension in the show.

What was the arena game in the new episode?

Finally, Divya Agarwal, Nikki Tamboli and Kaka won the race to become the captain. All three of them were given the responsibility of leading their teams. The arena game then began, in which the captains were tied to a rope and their team members had to pull them up to the star board. Some selected members of the team were looking for pictures hidden in the haystack. Putting every picture on the star board strengthened the team's position.

What happened to Karan Patel?

During this time, Karan Patel had to face the most difficulties. He stayed behind to find pictures and quickly tired of it. His team's condition weakened and finally his health also deteriorated, due to which the medical team had to intervene. Kaka's team, on the other hand, put up a great show with 11 photographs and the entire team was safe. Nikki's team finished second, but three of her team members were declared unsafe. Divya's team finished last, putting four of their members in danger.

Which three contestants were eliminated in episode 25?

After the task, the discussions and tension regarding the elimination increased. Many names came up and the situation was not clear till the last moment. During this time, Faisal Shaikh also made an emotional appeal to save his friend Faiz Baloch. But in the end, it wasn't their decision. At the end of the show, Dushyant Kukreja, Neelam Giri and Faiz Baloch were eliminated. Other contestants like Dino, Adnan and others managed to stay safe. This completely changed the equation of the elimination show.

After this episode, the possibility of new strategies and alliances in the show has increased. Missing the chance of captaincy, Karan Patel's ill health and the exit of three players, all these incidents have made the competition more interesting for the viewers.

