A shocking report is coming about comedian and actor Tirthanand Rao who worked with Kapil Sharma on Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe and many other shows. He consumed poison during a Live session on his official Facebook handle. The actor shared his ordeal before doing so. Tirthanad Rao also named the culprit for his state. He alleged that a woman is behind his misery and then went on to attempt suicide on a Live broadcast. It is indeed shocking. Check out the deets below: Also Read - Krushna Abhishek reveals why he is not leaving with Kapil Sharma and his team on the US Tour

Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide on Live

As per entertainment news portals, Tirthanand Rao in his Facebook live claimed that he was in a live-in relationship with this woman for a couple of months. The actor further alleges that the woman has been emotionally blackmailing him. She has also extorted money from him. Tirthanand Rao claims to be in debt of Rs 3 to 4 lakhs because of this woman. He reveals, in his live, that he has been in contact with this woman since October 2022. Also Read - Kapil Sharma earns praise from netizens for hiding his packet of cigarettes; fans say, 'Unlike those superstars promoting 'Smokeless Tobacco'

Tirthanand laments that the woman has filed a complaint against him at Bhayander police station. He has no clue what for. The woman would call him up and ask him to meet, reveals Rao in his live. And while narrating his plight, Tirthanand Rao took out a bottle of insect repellant. He poured it into a glass and went on to drink it while on Live. Tirthanand's friends rushed to him after seeing the video. He was in an unconscious state and they rushed him to the hospital. Also Read - Aamir Khan left speechless by Kapil Sharma as he sings iconic Ghulam Ali song; Archana Puran Singh shares video [Watch]

Trending Now

Check Tirthanand's Instagram posts with Kapil Sharma and more celebs here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tirthanand Rao (@tirthanandrao)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tirthanand Rao (@tirthanandrao)

This is not Tirthanand's first attempt to take his own life

As per a report in News18.com, Tirthanand also attempted to take his own life back in 2021. The report states that the incident took place on 27th December 2021. Tirthanand had conducted a Facebook Live, just like this one and he attempted to take his life. He had called his assistant and informed him about his decision. The portal had reached out to Rao who shared that the COVID situation hit him hard. He had practically no money left. He worked in a movie called Pav Bhaji but it is yet to be released. And hence he has not be paid either. He also worked in a couple of web series but hasn't received payment for the same. "There have been days when I haven’t eaten anything or just survived on one vada pav. I realised the only way out of this mess is to end up my life," he shared.