The Show: and will be seen promoting their film Badhaai Do on Kapil's TV show. And like every entertaining episode, this one too will be a laughter riot. In the episode, we will see Rajkummar Rao taking a dig at Kapil Sharma's lockdown babies. Before, Ashneer Grover of Shark Tank and Bollywood actress had taken a jibe at Kapil and his lockdown babies. Deepika Padukone had come to promote her film, Gehraiyaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa when she took a dig at Kapil. And now, Rajkummar Rao is the latest one to joke about the same.

However, there's a reason for the same. It was Kapil who brought it upon him. Kapil got chatty and talked about Rajkummar being married, the latter, asked him how many times will he be saying that. The actor then proceeds to joke about having recreated a record of welcoming two babies in one and half years. Kapil reasons saying, "Dekhiye bhaisaab, aap filme produce kar rahe hai, humse bhi jo banta hai hai, hum kar rahe hai."

In the new promo, we see a lot of funny exchanges. When Raj and Bhumi join Kapil on the sets, Kapil praises Bhumi who has come in a saree. Bhumi Pednekar reasons that whenever she has worn a saree and promoted her film on The Kapil Sharma Show, the film has been a hit. And hence, she wore a saree again. Rajkummar Rao tells Bhumi that she should have informed him, he would have worn a saree too. Check out the promo here:

Talking about Badhaai Do, in the film, both Rajkummar and Bhumi play characters who are interested in the same sex. However, to stop everyone from bugging them with the wedding question, they decide to get married. However, their worries increase when after the wedding, they are asked to welcome a child.