The Kapil Sharma Show is back with its new season. The makers had taken a break as comedian Kapil Sharma and his team had gone on a world tour conducting shows in Canada, US and more. Now, Kapil Sharma is back with the new season but there are a few changes this time. Krushna Abhishek who played a pivotal role in the show is no more a part of it. He used to play the character of Sapna. Now, the latest news is that Chandan Prabhakar too has quit the show for the latest season.

Why did Chandan Prabhakar leave ?

Unlike Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar does not have a specific reason for not being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he confirmed that he won't be a part of the latest season just because he wants to take a break. Krushna Abhishek reportedly left the show because there were some issues over his compensation.

Meanwhile, even won't be a regular on The Kapil Sharma Show. In a recent chat, she revealed that since she is also hosting and also has mother duties to fulfill, she will be seen only in a few episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. , and many more stars will also be seen on this show.

Meet the new team of The Kapil Sharma Show

Stars like , Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Kiku Sharda, and others will be seen as Kapil Sharma's team in the new season. Archana Puran Singh will be taking up the laughter seat. The new season begins from September 10. is going to be the first guest on the show.

Are you excited for The Kapil Sharma Show? We sure are.