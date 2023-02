Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has been entertaining audiences for a long time now with The Kapil Sharma Show. Well, the comedian and his comedy show are back in the news and have grabbed everyone's attention. In September 2022, comedian Krushna Abhishek bid adieu to the show and decided to not return over monetary issues. Moreover, Kapil's childhood friend Chandan Prabhakar also quit the show mid-way after he signed a new film. Well, another piece of sad news is here as another artist is planning to leave the show. Also Read - Kapil Sharma finds a fan in Anurag Kashyap; 'Zwigato will make you cry', says director after watching the film

Comedian Sidharth Sagar has reportedly decided to quit Kapil's show after entertaining the viewers with his different characters including Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh, and much more. As per a report in ETimes, Sidharth is said to be leaving the show due to monetary issues with the producers of the show. If ETimes TV reports are to be believed then the comedian wanted a hike in his fees, but the makers are not willing to do so. Hence, the comedian decided to leave the show. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan flirts with Kriti Sanon on the show; Kapil's reaction is priceless [Watch video]

Sidharth had shifted to Mumbai for The Show shoot and has reportedly once again gone back to his home in Delhi and it seems as if the comedian will not return now. Apart from Sidharth, Krushna Abhishek, , Chandan Prabhakar, , Ali Asgar, Upasna Singh and more artists have left the show. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to rule; Anupamaa regains position; Bigg Boss 16 makes a surprising jump on Most-liked Hindi TV shows list

was launched in 2016 and the show now has Kapil Sharma, , Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and others.