The Kapil Sharma Show: After the alleged tiff, now Akshay Kumar embarrasses Kapil Sharma

is back on 's show quashing all the reports of enmity between them. There were reports that Akshay will never come to Kapil Sharma's how as he was upset with the comedian for breaching his trust However things were sorted and Kapil himself clarified this by releasing a statement on Twitter, he wrote, "Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this. It was just a miscommunication. All is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot the Bachchan Pandey episode. He is my big brother and can never be annoyed with me." Akshay Kumar who made his appearance on the show and the promos show that all is well between them. In the latest promo, we can see Akshay Kumar leaving Kapil a tad bit embarrassed after he himself invites him to his Holi party. " In the promo, we can see Jacqueline revealing that she never lays Holi, Akshay invites her to his house to lay Holi. Kapil interrupts and says, " "Holi bhi aapke ghar pe, filmein bhi aap hi karo, sab aap hi kar lo (You make the films, you host Holi party, you do everything)." Akhya questions, " "Tu bata? Tere yahan aa jayein? Kaunse vale ghar pe aayein (Should we come to your house? Which of your houses)?" This leaves the comedian a tad bit embarrassed and others in splits.

In another promo, Akshay Kumar was seen talking that how he plays Holi, "Main Holi khelta hun tameez se." He further adds, "Kuch log toh rang lagane ke liye aise peeche aa jate hain, jaise badla le rahein ho (Some people chase you with colour as if they are taking revenge for something)." Indeed the promos looks fun and one can't wait to watch the episode. This Holi is going to be even more colorful.