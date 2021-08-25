The Show has started with a bang after a gap of almost a year. will be seen as the first guest and will be seen promoting his recently released film Bell Bottom on the show. While Akshay often brings smile to everyone's faces with his funny gimmicks, he tried to fulfil a fan's wish who happened to be a huge admirer of . Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Raqesh Bapat kisses Shamita Shetty, Karan Nath names the dirtiest Bigg Boss OTT contestant and more

In a segment, Kapil asked the audience to name one person who they would like to get hijacked with. A female fan quickly replied, "Shah Rukh Khan." She even professed that she wants to get married to a person like Shah Rukh and wished to speak to the superstar. Also Read - Chehre: 'We should stop our obsession with the box office in times of the pandemic,' says Emraan Hashmi

In order to fulfil her wish, Akshay dialled Shah Rukh's number only to find that his number was switched off. The fan then hilariously asked Akshay to dial Shah Rukh's wife 's number and left everyone including the cast of Bell Bottom in splits. Akshay was present with , and producer on the show. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and more: Bollywood's Top stars and their weird, wacky and wonderful hobbies will leave you amused

The Kapil Sharma Show also make a comeback with the cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India as the special guests. , , Ammy Virk and were seen having hilarious conversations on the show. Sonakshi had joined the show virtually.

The new season comprises of Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, , Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and . Comedians and have also been roped in and will be seen playing quirky characters.