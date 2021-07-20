The Kapil Sharma Show: Amid speculations of her ouster from the show, Sumona Chakravarti shares a cryptic note on her 'horrible feeling’

The Show will soon be back with the new season with its old cast including Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. Joining them on the madness will be and . But it seems like , who used to play the role of Kapil's wife or love interest on the show, might not be a part of the new season. Her absence from the show's first promos have sparked speculations of her ouster. And while the uncertainty looms over Sumona's presence in the new team, her cryptic note on feeling horrible about leaving a situation has further added fuel to the fire. Also Read - After his arrest, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's video from The Kapil Sharma Show about his income is going VIRAL and how

"You will never know if something is meant for you if you don't give it a proper chance. Whether it's a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don't hold back. If it doesn't work out then it probably wasn't meant for you and you'll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That's all you can ever do. It's a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don't look back," Sumona shared a quote from Charlotte Freeman's book Everything You’ll Ever Need on her Instagram stories. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti to not be a part of the new season? Here's what we know

Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police for 'making' porn content; Hrithik Roshan, Shibani Dandekar react to Farhan Akhtar’s amazing transformation

In March, Kapil has announced that they are looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment. The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.

A couple of months ago, Sumona had revealed that she is currently jobless. And while talking about going through a mental health crisis because of the Covid-19 lockdown, Sumona poured her heart out to share that she has been battling endometriosis since 2011. She added that she has been in stage 4 for many years now.

In 2019, Sumona had expressed her disappointment over people not taking small screen actors seriously and comparing them to film stars. She had pointed out the discrimination prevailing in Hindi showbiz against TV actors. She also shared how she got rejected from getting roles in several projects because of the TV actress tag.

"I know how many times my name has been turned down because I am a TV face. Arrey that girl is from 'Kapil...' show . No let's take film actor. It's just sad. Casting people are now telling TV actors to stay away from TV for a while if you want to get considered for web shows. You know what, f**k you," Sumona had written in her Instagram post.