We have often seen Krushna Abhishek tickle the funny bone of the audience with his hilarious gigs on . This time too he made everyone fall off their chairs when he came dressed as Sapna when the team of RRR including SS Rajamouli, , Jr NTR and graced the show. However, he got infuriated at Kapil Sharma when he tripped on the stage wearing a sari and gave a stern warning to the host for making him do things that probably he would never do in his life.

On the Sunday's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna donned a sari ditching his usual skirt. As he walked on the stage, he told the guests, "I don't know what costume they gave me. I am stuck in this. You must know I have that big frock. But specially for you, they gave me this today."

From making fun of and 's wedding to talking about Alia's marriage to , Krushna made everyone laugh with his jokes. Towards the end, when Krushna sprinted towards the wings, he tumbled, slipped and fell on the floor. An angry Krushna looked at the guests and warned Kapil by wagging a finger at him saying, "Agli baar saree mat pehnana mere ko (Don't make me wear a saree again)." He then walked off the stage while wrapping his sari around his ankles as the guests couldn't hold back their laughter.

During the show, Krushna also took a dig at his feud with his Chi Chi mama . When Krushna cracked a joke on Govinda, Kapil asked him, "What kind of things are you saying? What will they think about you?” Krushna then quickly replied, "Jiska mama uske baare me nahi sochta, yeh kya sochenge (Why would these people care about someone whose uncle himself doesn’t care about him)!”

During an interaction with the cast of RRR, Archana Puran Singh asked the Telugu actors about their fluency in Hindi and how they learnt it, to which Jr NTR said, "Hyderabad is a very Hindi-speaking city. Also during schooling, my first language was Hindi because my mom wanted me to learn this language."

"After all, it's our national language. So, it did help me. I also have a few friends from Bombay (Mumbai), technicians keep coming and there's a lot of exchange happening. Thanks to 'Bahubali' now it's become big. So, when you keep talking, slowly and slowly you start learning the language," he added.