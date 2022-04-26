Hollywood star has been in the news ever since he slapped on Oscars stage. The controversial incident led to speculation over his personal life. On Saturday, Will was spotted at the Mumbai airport wherein he was seen interacting and laughing with people around. Now, during his appearance on , Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman has shared his reaction over the incident. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Will Smith project put on hold by Netflix, Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut recalls trauma of childhood molestation and more

AR Rahman graced the comedy show along with Heropanti 2 cast Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and director-choreographer Ahmad Khan. During the Post ka Post Mortem segement, a picture of AR Rahman's meeting with Will Smith was shown on the screen. Kapil Sharma started reading out the funny comments under the photo and most of them were related to Will Smith's Oscars slapgate incident. Sharing his experience, AR Rahman said, "He is a sweetheart. He is a nice person. Sometimes such things happen."

Will Smith is in India to meet spiritual leader Sadhguru, following the incident at the Oscars where he assaulted comedian Chris Rock after the latter made fun of Smith's wife 's bald head. Post that Smith has been banned from attending any Academy event for the next 10 years, including the Oscars. He had won the Best Actor award for King Richard.

As per reports, he is staying at the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu. The actor has visited India on several occasions. He last came in 2019 for the shooting of his reality show The Bucket List. He also visited Haridwar and took part in the Ganga Aarti. Post the incident, his visit to India has assumed significance in light of reports of Smith's marital troubles.

After the slap incident, Will also took to Instagram to apologise to Chris. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he had written in a note.